Chargers agree to terms with Kenneth Murray

Getty Images

The Chargers have a third draft choice agreed to terms. They have three to go.

After signing first-round quarterback Justin Herbert and sixth-round safety Alohi Gilman, the Chargers have come to terms with first-round linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the deal is worth $13 million.

The Chargers still have fourth-round running back Joshua Kelley, fifth-round receiver Joe Reed and seventh-round receiver K.J. Hill left to sign.

Murray was a three-year starter at Oklahoma. He earned second-team All-America honors last season.

The Chargers traded up with the Patriots to draft Murray with the 23rd overall choice.

He made 325 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumbled and six pass breakups in his 40 games over three seasons.