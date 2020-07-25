Chiefs agree to terms with Kelechi Osemele on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Chiefs needed a new starting right guard after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season Friday to continue his work as a medical doctor on the front lines.

The team found his replacement a day later.

Kansas City has an agreement on a one-year, $2 million deal with Kelechi Osemele, Terez Paylor of Yahoo.com reports.

Osemele underwent shoulder surgery after three games with the Jets last season. Things went sideways between the team and Osemele after that, and the Jets released him Oct. 26.

Osemele, 31, has played mostly left guard in his career. He has 96 career starts and has made two Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro in 2016.