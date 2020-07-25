Cowboys get entire draft class signed

Getty Images

The Cowboys couldn’t sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term deal before the deadline earlier this month, but they had no problem getting their rookies locked up.

The team announced it has signed its entire class.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb, the team’s first-round pick, signed a four-year, $14 million deal.

The other six choices signed four-year deals.

Second-round pick Trevon Diggs, third-rounder Neville Gallimore and fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson all are expected to be immediate contributors. Fifth-round center Tyler Biadasz will compete for the starting job to replace the recently retired Travis Frederick.

Fifth-round pass rusher Bradlee Anae and seventh-round quarterback Ben DiNucci will compete for a role on the team or the practice squad.

The Cowboys signed their 15 undrafted free agents, too.

The rookies arrive Sunday at The Star in Frisco, two days before the rest of the team is expected to return.