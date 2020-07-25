Dalvin Cook’s agent disputes latest report that Cook has said he’ll report for camp

Getty Images

It continues.

Dalvin Cook‘s agent, Zac Hiller, now contradicts a report that Cool has told Vikings running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu that Cook will report for training camp this week.

“Dalvin and Coach Polamalu speak often as they have a great relationship,” Hiller told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Dalvin has never mentioned to him anything in regards to reporting to camp. I’m not sure where the miscommunication is. I hope Dalvin plays a major role in the Vikings future success.”

It’s the latest bizarre twist in a bizarre day of contradictory back-and-forths. First, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Cook told Zimmer that Cook will be at camp. Then, Hiller disputed it. Then, NFL Media reported that Cook told Polamalu that Cook will show up for the start of camp.

So who knows where it will go from here? Either way, Cook will — or won’t — show up by Tuesday.