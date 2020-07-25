Dolphins cut Ricardo Louis, Jake Rudock

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced Saturday they cut receiver Ricardo Louis and quarterback Jake Rudock.

Louis signed with the Dolphins on April 8, 2019, but he injured his knee in May. Louis missed the entire 2019 season on injured reserve.

He spent three years in Cleveland, playing 32 games with 12 starts after the Browns made him a fourth-round choice in 2016. He made 45 receptions for 562 yards.

Rudock signed with the Dolphins on Jan. 12, 2019. He spent the entire 2019 season on Miami’s practice squad.

Rudock played in three games with Detroit in 2017 and completed 3 of 5 passes for 24 yards.

He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2016.