Jamal Adams vows to be “a man on a mission” in Seattle

Getty Images

Jamal Adams was disgruntled as a Jet, but as a Seahawk he says he’s motivated and ready to win.

“To the Seahawks Org & Fans,” Adams wrote on Twitter, “You have a man on a mission, a man all in on winning a Super Bowl, being the best leader & teammate he can be, & a man who will give everything he has to the city of Seattle and to the 12s all across the world. Thank you for believing in me!”

Adams also said he has high regard for Jets fans, even if he made no secret of the fact that he had little regard for Jets coach Adam Gase.

“To NY & especially the Jets fans,” Adams wrote, “I love you & will always love you. You all will hold a special place in my heart forever. When I came into the league, you embraced me & watched me grow! We went through it all together. Thank you for the Luv & support these 3 years.”

In Adams, the Seahawks undoubtedly have a talented young player. Whether he’ll remain a happy camper in Seattle — and whether he’ll play well enough to justify the two first-round draft picks Seattle traded away — remains to be seen.