Jets trade Jamal Adams to Seahawks

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 25, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

Jamal Adams wanted out, and he got his wish. And the Jets got a big haul of draft picks for him.

The Jets have traded Adams, the disgruntled Pro Bowl safety, to the Seahawks for a package that includes two first-round draft picks.

The full details of the trade: Adams and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick go to Seattle, while a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald go to New York.

For the Seahawks, the headline of the deal is they’ve just acquired one of the league’s most talented defensive players. For the Jets, the headline is that they’ve just gotten rid of one of the league’s most disgruntled players — and acquired more for him than most people thought they would.

Permalink 44 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

44 responses to “Jets trade Jamal Adams to Seahawks

  6. Wow! Big pick up for seattle. I wonder if clowney is out of the mix now. You know Adams still wants to be highly paid.

  8. Rene House says:
    July 25, 2020 at 4:17 pm
    The Seahawks gave up TWO first round picks for a safety? Are they insane???

    4 0 Rate This

    —————

    And they now have to pay him around 14 mil per. Seahawks done.

    SF to win the division for years.

  11. I thought the Seahawks were smarter than this. Two first rounders for a man who is gonna want top dollar the year before the cap drops? Damn that’s bill obrien level bad.

  13. The NY B football team fleeced em. For the Seattle football team, you better get an extension done

  16. It’s not just the draft picks they gave up. He has probably already started whining about getting a new deal and he’ll want to be the highest paid safety in the game. Since Eddie Jackson (CHI) is averaging $14.6M per year then expect Adams to demand no less than $15M per with most of it guaranteed and a huge signing bonus. Great trade Seattle.

    Might as well double-down on your dumb move by giving Clowney $20/year too.

  17. Let’s go Jets!!!!! Joe Douglas is not messin around!

    Huge haul about steal for a devalued safety position and he’s gonna want more than just top safety pay…reports were he wanted top defensive player $$ around $18-$20M

    Absolute steal for a strong safety LOLLL

  18. Makes the bears moronic trade for Mack look like a D grade and not the F+ it actually is.

    Fleeced.

  19. Lol wow how do you get fleeced by the jets? The one year dynasty feels like a century ago now for the 2012s.

  20. Feel sorry for Seahawks fans. Even if Adams is a perennial all pro he’s going to have to be better than 2 first round players on rookie contracts to be worth it. Joe Douglas made the right move here, great value for the Jets in this trade.

  21. In these situations, it’s becoming commonplace to see players getting labeled as “ troublemakers “.

    While it’s a significant price to pay, the Seahawks get a transcendent talent that we haven’t seen at that position since Dawkins.

    I think it’s a good deal for both sides.

  22. July 2019: Looking for matching Jamal Adams jerseys for my newborn son and I, as he is my favorite Jet since Curtis Martin.

    July 2020: Feeling too guilty to write what I really think of him.

    Thanks Seattle

  23. To pay this much for Adams, the Hawks must have a deal in place with him. He could solidify the defensive backfield for the Seahawks for most of a decade.

  26. As a Jets fan, I’ve see n every play he’s been on the field. While a good player, he is a perfect fit for what espn, and social media like to overrate. He makes big highlight reel hits, gives espn/social media worthy reactions after those hits, and gives memorable verbal clips after games. What you do not see on those reels are the blown coverages, dropped int’s, terrible team redzone defense, and him distancing himself from losses after not playing especially well himself. Can remember plenty of plays where Gronk grabbed balls over him and through him. If I’m going to pay a safety I want one who is a ball hawk, and makes the whole defense better in red zone situations. Jamal makes some highlight reel hits on rookie players. And for him to get to the QB, you have to blitz your safety! Good riddance and I can’t believe we got such a haul!

  27. The whole sports world is topsy-turvy and now the Jets have fleeced someone in a trade. What’s next? Maybe Bill O’Brien will make a good trade? Anything can happen now. J-E-T-S!!!

  28. So Adams who plays like a rush LB is going to get paid in a year when the cap goes down while Seattle, brains that they are, gives up first rounders in next two drafts. Adams is good, not great, so pardon me but I’m underwhelmed for Seattle.

  29. We waste our #1 picks anyway, so why not get a game changer at S? We gave up too much again in a trade…what else is new?

  30. A happy motivated Jamal Adams should be good for the secondary. They sure gave up alot tho…and still gotta give him an awful lot of cap space. High risk high reward I guess. Pete Carroll can get elite play out of secondaries though..I’ll credit him that

  31. That’s irresponsible on the part of the Seahawks to give up so much for a safety, who in their right mind thought this was a win-win?

  32. Quick call the police, Seattle just got robbed by the Jets. Whoever the Jets GM is needs to get a raise and whoever the GM for Seattle is needs to be replaced.

  34. Uh, don’t get too exited, Jets fans. Now management has to do something with those picks, and their draft record ain’t particularly pretty.

  35. What’s lost in this is Seattle sent them their starting safety, McDougald. So in exchange for Adams, they get a starting safety to replace, two first round picks, and no headache with holdout or cap crushing extension. Highway robbery.

  36. I was looking at their cap next year and they were capped out. Pun intended. How they gonna pay everyone

  40. Tremendous deal by Joe Douglas. A real good score for the Jets. Jets really did good this time. They have a real GM how seems to know how to build a team.

    Seattle gets a great player who is a “me first guy” all the time and will blow up their team and salary cap. And Adams didn’t get his wish to go to the Cowboys. What could be better? What was Seattle thinking?

  41. First round picks are not all the same. There are top 5 and top 12 picks, then in many years there are a bunch of evenly rated guys throughout the rest of the round. The two first rounders are almost certain to be in the 25-32 range. That’s a whole different ballgame than two early first rounders. Better check back in 3-4 years on this one. SF/SEA should be epic for the next several years.

  42. I think Adams is really good. All pro level as an in the box safety. I also think its crazy to give teo first for anyone. He is perfect for the hawks defense.

  43. I would assume they have a deal in place. Otherwise this may be the worst trade in recent memory. Be a hell of a note if Bradley has decent stats next year, maybe not as good as Adams, but decent. Even if a deal is in place this like an overpay.

  44. nnagi says:
    July 25, 2020 at 4:46 pm
    That’s irresponsible on the part of the Seahawks to give up so much for a safety, who in their right mind thought this was a win-win?
    =====================================================

    The JETS and their fans, that’s who!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.