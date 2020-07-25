Jets trade Jamal Adams to Seahawks

Getty Images

Jamal Adams wanted out, and he got his wish. And the Jets got a big haul of draft picks for him.

The Jets have traded Adams, the disgruntled Pro Bowl safety, to the Seahawks for a package that includes two first-round draft picks.

The full details of the trade: Adams and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick go to Seattle, while a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald go to New York.

For the Seahawks, the headline of the deal is they’ve just acquired one of the league’s most talented defensive players. For the Jets, the headline is that they’ve just gotten rid of one of the league’s most disgruntled players — and acquired more for him than most people thought they would.