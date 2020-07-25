Joe Douglas on Jamal Adams trade: “This was an offer we couldn’t ignore”

Getty Images

More than 50 years after a Godfather from New York made the phrase, “We’ll make him an offer he can’t refuse” part of the American lexicon, a General Manager from New York has applied a twist to that catch phrase.

“This was an offer we couldn’t ignore,” G.M. Joe Douglas said Saturday regarding the trade that sends safety Jamal Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Seahawks for two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and safety Bradley McDougald.

“This trade provides us with a unique opportunity to improve our team with multiple first-round picks in each of the next two years and the flexibility to continue to build this team for the future,” Douglas said. “Adding Bradley McDougald’s consistency and production to this year’s team was an important piece that gives us more experience on defense. While we had maintained our interest in Jamal Adams having a long and successful career with the Jets, we know it’s important to be prepared and willing to adjust to new offers and circumstances. As I have always said, my job is to listen to calls and this offer was one we could not ignore.”

Indeed they couldn’t. Adams wanted out, with his most recent efforts including calling out owner/U.S. ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson after allegations of workplace misconduct in his govermental role and speaking on the record regarding the question of whether coach Adam Gase is the right man to lead the team. The scorched-earth campaign easily could have cratered trade interest, whether because a team like the Seahawks deemed the Jets to be desperate or because the Seahawks wouldn’t want to surrender significant value for a chronic malcontent who, if things don’t go his way in Seattle, may target ownership, teammates, and/or coaches there.

So, no, the Jets couldn’t say no. They had to be thrilled that they got what they could, only days before Adams would have shown up for training camp with an attitude that would have given a team that already has plenty to worry about even more things to navigate as the season approaches.