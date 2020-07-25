Justin Herbert signs his rookie deal with Chargers

Getty Images

Justin Herbert officially is a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

He posted a photo of him signing his four-year rookie deal, which Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports is worth $26.6 million, fully guaranteed.

Herbert becomes the second of the Chargers’ six draft choices to sign.

The Chargers, who saw longtime starter Philip Rivers leave this offseason, drafted the Oregon quarterback with the sixth overall choice as Rivers’ replacement.

Herbert threw for 3,471 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in his senior season for the Ducks.

He will battle veteran Tyrod Taylor for the starting job.