Mike Zimmer: Dalvin Cook told me he won’t hold out

Getty Images

Despite reports during the offseason that Vikings running back Dalvin Cook would hold out without a new contract, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says Cook will be there when the Vikings report to training camp next week.

Zimmer told Stacey Dales of NFL Network, “I was told he would be” at the start of camp.

Asked by whom he was told that, Zimmer answered, “By him.”

Realistically, a holdout was unlikely for Cook because the new Collective Bargaining Agreement allows teams to fine holdouts $50,000 a day, and causes holdouts to lose a year of service toward free agency. Cook could have threatened to opt out of the season without a new contract, but that too would push back his free agency for a year.

So Cook is prepared to show up to work as he heads into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.