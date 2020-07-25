No new deal for Jamal Adams, yet

Getty Images

For the third time in less than a year, a team has traded multiple first-round picks for a player on his rookie deal, without extending the contract as part of the transaction.

First, the Texans did it when trading for tackle Laremy Tunsil. Then, the Rams did it when trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Now, the Seahawks have done it, trading for safety Jamal Adams.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Adams won’t be getting a new deal along with the trade that sent two first-round picks (2021 and 2022), a 2021 third-round pick, and safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

It swings the leverage sharply in Adams’ direction for the inevitable negotiations, given that the Seahawks gave up way too much to not keep him beyond the next two seasons. He due to make $3.59 million in 2020 and $9.86 million in 2021, his option year.

The highest-paid safeties get under $15 million per year. Adams reportedly has targeted the $20 million range for himself.

Regardless of whether the Seahawks gave up too much for a guy who may be a handful for coach Pete Carroll to handle (more on that later), the Seahawks will eventually be faced with the possibility of giving up a ton of money to keep him around, at a time when the pandemic will make it more difficult to pay a safety top-of-the-market value, especially when the team already has a quarterback making top-of-the-market money.