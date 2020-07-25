Patrick Mahomes: Everyone respects Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s decision not to play

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost one of his protectors when guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season, but Mahomes says Duvernay-Tardif’s teammates are behind him.

Mahomes said he was surprised he won’t be sharing a huddle with Duvernay-Tardif, the first active NFL player to gradate from medical school, but he completely understands why Duvernay-Tardif will continue to work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at a long-term care facility in Montreal.

“Everybody respects his decision 100 percent,” Mahomes said, via Michele Steele of ESPN. “Being a doctor is extremely important.”

The Chiefs will miss Duvernay-Tardif, but it’s impossible not to respect someone who has decided to do something less lucrative but more important.