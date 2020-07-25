Patrick Mahomes: Everyone respects Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s decision not to play

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 25, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost one of his protectors when guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season, but Mahomes says Duvernay-Tardif’s teammates are behind him.

Mahomes said he was surprised he won’t be sharing a huddle with Duvernay-Tardif, the first active NFL player to gradate from medical school, but he completely understands why Duvernay-Tardif will continue to work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at a long-term care facility in Montreal.

Everybody respects his decision 100 percent,” Mahomes said, via Michele Steele of ESPN. “Being a doctor is extremely important.”

The Chiefs will miss Duvernay-Tardif, but it’s impossible not to respect someone who has decided to do something less lucrative but more important.

8 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: Everyone respects Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s decision not to play

  2. He’s made $20 million so he can afford to sit out.
    But passing on $5.5 million is still giving up a chunk of earnings compared to what he has.
    But if he has $10 million in the bank, he’s making a rational choice.

  5. tb12greatest says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:51 pm
  6. JJ Evans Jr. says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:41 pm
    He quit on his team, quitters quit, The first casualty of Patrick Mahomes’ contract

    ————————-

    Dumb comment. The guy is doing something with his life way more important than Football.

  8. JJ Evans Jr. says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:41 pm
    He quit on his team, quitters quit, The first casualty of Patrick Mahomes’ contract

    What a colossally horrible comment. Seriously, you should be embarrassed.

