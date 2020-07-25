Raiders sign entire draft class

Getty Images

The Raiders got first-rounder Henry Ruggs under contract earlier this week, and they’ve taken care of the rest of the class en masse.

The team announced today that first-rounder Damon Arnette and the rest of their seven-man draft class signed Saturday.

They’ll report to the team facility in Henderson, Nev., next week for training camp.

Arnette, the cornerback from Ohio State, was chosen 19th overall.

The class also includes third-round running back Lynn Bowden Jr., third-round wide receiver Bryan Edwards, third-round linebacker Tanner Muse, fourth-round guard John Simpson, and fourth-round cornerback Amik Robertson.