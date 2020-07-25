Rams cut Jake Gervase, Ethan Wolf, Greg Dortch, Nate Trewyn

Getty Images

All teams will have to release players soon to get to 80, and the Rams have begun that process.

The Rams announced Saturday they have cut safety Jake Gervase, tight end Ethan Wolf, receiver Greg Dortch and center Nate Trewyn.

Trewyn, 24, went undrafted in 2019 out of Wisconsin-Whitewater but signed with the Buccaneers as a college free agent. He was active for one game last season with Tampa Bay but did not see action.

The Rams signed Trewyn to their practice squad Nov. 13 after the Bucs cut him.

Dortch signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He did not make the roster out of the preseason.

The Jets signed him to their practice squad. He later signed to the Panthers’ 53-player roster and spent a month in Carolina before it waived him and he joined the Rams’ practice squad.

Dortch, 22, played two games with the Panthers, totaling 119 yards on five kickoff returns and 28 yards on four punt returns.