Report: Dalvin Cook told assistant coach that Cook plans to show for training camp

Getty Images

Saturday’s strange tennis match of conflicting comments regarding Vikings running back Dalvin Cook finally has been resolved. We think.

Cook told running backs Kennedy Polamalu that Cook plans to report for training camp, and Polamalu then shared that with head coach Mike Zimmer, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Zimmer said Saturday that Cook directly told Zimmer that Cook will report for camp. Cook’s agent then went on the record to dispute that Cook had told Zimmer anything about showing up for camp.

Ultimately, it’s a distinction without a difference. Cook reportedly has told the Vikings that he’ll be present for training camp. That’s all that matters.