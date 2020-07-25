Report: Martavis Bryant has not reapplied for reinstatement

Getty Images

Martavis Bryant would have a job if he was cleared to play. But he’s not, so the free agent receiver probably won’t.

NFL Media reports multiple teams have inquired about Bryant, who is a free agent, but he has not reapplied for reinstatement from an indefinite suspension. Bryant hopes to play, according to Ian Rapoport, who adds that “as of now, playing in 2020 seems unlikely.”

Bryant, 28, last applied for reinstatement in May 2019, but he did not play in 2019.

The NFL suspended Bryant indefinitely Dec. 14, 2018, for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban. It was his third suspension in four seasons.

Bryant made only 19 catches for 266 yards in eight games with the Raiders in 2018 before going on injured reserve with a knee injury.

In 44 career games, Bryant has 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.