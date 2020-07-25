Which players would you like to see win a Super Bowl?

Getty Images

Plenty of great players have spent plenty of years in the NFL without winning a Super Bowl. Recently, Simms and I devoted a PFT Live draft to the question of which veteran players we’d most like to see win a Super Bowl.

Our choices are in the attached video. Watch it and then put your own choices in the comments below.

And if you have any other topics you’d like to see become drafts on PFT Live, add them in the comments. If they’re good, we’ll steal them.

