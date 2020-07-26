Bears cut Devante Bond, Kentrell Brice, Alex Wesley

Getty Images

The Bears began cutting players to get closer to 80 players.

They announced Sunday night they cut linebacker Devante Bond, safety Kentrell Brice and receiver Alex Wesley.

Bond signed with the Bears last Dec. 9 and saw action on special teams in the final three games. He was selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2016 draft out of Oklahoma.

After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, Bond appeared in 29 games with six starts in three seasons with Tampa Bay. He made 26 tackles, including one for loss.

Brice signed with the Bears on Jan. 8. He played with the Packers from 2016-18, appearing in 36 games with 14 starts. He made 100 tackles, six pass breakups, one interception, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Brice entered the NFL with Green Bay in 2016 as an undrafted free agent from Louisiana Tech. He signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent last March but was waived by Tampa Bay out of the preseason.

Wesley joined the Bears’ practice squad last December. He entered the NFL with the Giants last year as an undrafted free agent from Northern Colorado but didn’t make the roster out of the preseason.

The Bears also announced the trade of tight end Adam Shaheen to the Dolphins. They get a seventh-round choice from the Dolphins that can upgrade to a sixth-round selection.