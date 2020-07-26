Bengals waive Isiah Swann

Getty Images

The Bengals have parted ways with an undrafted rookie before training camp gets underway this week.

Cornerback Isiah Swann has been placed on waivers. The Bengals also announced that Swann failed his physical.

Swann played college football at Dartmouth and signed with the Bengals in late April. He was a first-team FCS All-American in 2018 and landed on the second team during his final collegiate campaign.

The move leaves the Bengals with 81 players under contract and they have a pair of unsigned draft picks in Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins.

They’ll need to part ways with three more players if they plan to hit the new 80-man roster limit by Tuesday. If they keep more than 80 players to start camp, they’ll have to work in split squads until they get down to that number. All teams will be required to drop to 80 players by August 16 at the latest.