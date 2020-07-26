Browns place Dontrell Hilliard, Jovante Moffatt on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Browns have placed running back Dontrell Hilliard and safety Jovante Moffatt on reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required immediately to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Hilliard has appeared in 25 games since joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played 14 games last season and rushed for 49 yards with two touchdowns, while leading the team in kickoff return yards (421).

Moffatt joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State on May 5.