Cardinals cut 10 to get to 80-man roster

The Cardinals have opted against keeping a split squad when they open camp, by cutting their roster to 80 players.

The team announced 10 players have been released, most of them undrafted rookies.

The group included the following players: Outside linebacker Vontarrious Dora, quarterback Drew Anderson, defensive end T.J. Carter, offensive lineman Jackson Dennis, offensive lineman Drew Dickinson, tight end Parker Houston, wide receiver Shane Leatherbury, wide receiver Devin Phelps, cornerback Jarren Williams, and cornerback Bejour Wilson.

Dora has spent time with the Cardinals the last two years, and Anderson went to camp with them last year and was called up late in the year.

By cutting to 80, the Cards can have the entire roster practice together when they hit the field.