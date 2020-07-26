Chargers get their entire draft class under contract

Getty Images

The Chargers have their entire draft class under contract ahead of training camp.

Saturday brought word that first-round picks Justin Herbert and Kenneth Murray signed their rookie deals and sixth-rounder Alohi Gilman got his deal done last week. The team has now announced that their fellow draft picks have also agreed to contracts with the team.

Running back Joshua Kelley caught the team’s eye while running for 2,303 yards and 24 touchdowns over two years at UCLA. The fourth-rounder will join Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the Chargers backfield.

The Chargers also picked up a pair of wideouts. Fifth-rounder Joe Reed caught 129 passes at Virginia and finished his time in college as the school’s all-time leader in kickoff return yardage and kickoff return touchdowns. Seventh-rounder K.J. Hill set an Ohio State record with 201 catches during his time in Columbus.