COVID-19 adjustment allows players returning to practice squad to avoid waivers

One of the changes to league operations for the 2020 season is the expansion of practice squads to 16 players in order for teams to have more bodies on hand as they play through the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s not the only change to practice squad rules for this year. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media notes that there’s also a change to how some players can go to and from the active roster.

Players who test positive for COVID-19 are going to be removed from the active roster until they are medically cleared to return. Teams can promote a player from the practice squad and then return them to the auxiliary roster without going through waivers. Under the usual rules, players need to clear waivers before they can re-sign to the practice squad.

The change creates more flexibility for roster management during a season that figures to see teams doing more of it than they might in typical circumstances.