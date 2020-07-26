Dolphins cut defensive end Avery Moss

Getty Images

Teams are eventually going to have to get rosters down to 80, and the Dolphins appear intent on not just lopping undrafted rookies from the bottom of the roster.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins cut veteran defensive end Avery Moss Sunday. The team also announced the release of linebacker Trent Harris.

Moss started eight games for them last year after being claimed off waivers from the Giants. The Dolphins invested heavily at the position this offseason, bringing in Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah in free agency.

The Dolphins also released wide receiver Ricardo Louis and quarterback Jake Rudock Saturday, parting ways with some guys who have been in NFL camps and on rosters heading into camp, rather than the unknown commodities.