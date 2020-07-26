Eagles trim five players from roster

Getty Images

It looks like the Eagles will be making the cut to 80 players sooner rather than later.

The team announced on Sunday that they have waived wide receiver Shelton Gibson, wide receiver Marcus Green, defensive end Daeshon Hall, defensive tackle Albert Huggins, and cornerback Tremon Smith. That drops them to 83 players with camp set to start on Tuesday.

Unless a team wants to run split squad practices, rosters have to be down to 80 players by the start of camp. Those that do go the split route have until August 16 to drop to that limit.

Gibson spent two years with the Eagles and caught three passes for 59 yards, but didn’t make the team out of camp last year. He returned late in the season and played in their playoff loss to the Seahawks.

Hall, who was a 2017 third-round pick by the Panthers, played in 12 games over the last two seasons. Green has no regular season experience, but Huggins played four games for the Eagles last year and Smith has experience with the Chiefs and Packers since entering the league in 2018.