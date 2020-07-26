Frank Gore thinks more of Adam Gase than Jamal Adams does

Getty Images

Jamal Adams made clear his lack of respect for coach Adam Gase a day before the Jets traded the safety to the Seahawks. But not every player on the Jets feels the same way.

Veteran running back Frank Gore said Gase was a reason the 37-year-old signed with the Jets.

“He was always real with me, man,” Gore told Brian Costello of The Post. “[The Jets] have their guy [Le’Veon Bell], but he wanted me to come in and do what I can to help the team. I respect that. One thing he has never done is tell me one thing and do the other. You know what I’m saying? I feel like that’s the way it should be. He’s always been real. I respect that.”

Gore met Gase in 2008 when both were with the 49ers. They first reunited in Miami in 2018 when Gase was the head coach of the Dolphins.

Gore has played for seven head coaches, including one interim, in his time with the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills and now Jets. Gore said he has never had a problem with Gase and defended his coach against recent criticism.

“When I was with him I felt like he was fair with everybody,” said Gore, who is entering his 16th season in the NFL. “I thought he was fair as a coach. I’m not trying to get into what’s going on with Jamal. I respect the way Jamal plays the game of football. He plays it the right way. I respect Adam as a coach, too. I don’t want to get into what those two have going on. That’s not my business.”