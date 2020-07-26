Giants cutting Aldrick Rosas

Getty Images

The Giants are in the market for a new kicker.

Aldrick Rosas will be released by the Giants soon, NFL Network is reporting.

Rosas faces three misdemeanor charges from a hit-and-run collision in California, and that apparently precipitated the decision to move on from him before training camp opens, even though he’s currently the only kicker on the Giants’ roster. It’s unclear whether the Giants also have any plans to move on from cornerback Deandre Baker, who is facing more serious charges.

Rosas did not kick well last year, going just 1-for-5 from beyond 40 yards and missing four extra points, so this was surely not a difficult decision. The Giants can find a free agent kicker off the street who can kick at least as well as Rosas and stay out of trouble off the field.

Stephen Gostkowski, the longtime Patriots kicker who played for new Giants head coach Joe Judge in New England, could be a free agent target for the Giants.