Giants signing Chandler Catanzaro

Getty Images

The Giants have their new kicker.

Chandler Catanzaro is signing a one-year contract with the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Last year Catanzaro initially signed with the Jets but then said he was retiring. He has apparently changed his mind and decided to return.

Catanzaro last played in 2018, when he spent four games with the Panthers and nine with the Buccaneers, making a total of 16 of his 20 field goal attempts and 30 of his 35 extra point attempts.

The Giants previously had just one kicker on their roster, Aldrick Rosas, who is being released.