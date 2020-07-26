Le’Veon Bell, Jamal Adams trade Twitter pleasantries post-trade

Getty Images

The sudden news on Saturday that the Seattle Seahawks had traded for Jets safety Jamal Adams sparked a Twitter tussle between Adams and one of his soon-to-be-former (pending physicals) New York teammates.

Running back Le'Veon Bell took to Twitter expressed this sentiment after news of the trade emerged: “Ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave…lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves.”

Adams responded with a simple message: “Noted! See u Week 14!”

Bell, who along with Adams was the subject of trade chatter last October, wasn’t finished with Adams. Here’s Bell’s response:

“‘Noted’ what?! lol that you LIED? PLEASEE TRUST that it IS ‘noted’ then..& if I’m supposed to take ‘see you in week 14’ as a threat…I don’t! but it’s still allll love and like I told you ON THE PHONE I want the best for you..if this is the best for you, I want it for you bro.”

Bell and the Jets are due to face the Seahawks in Seattle on December 13. The prospect of Bell and Adams squaring off gives us all even more reason to hope that the NFL can hold it together until then.