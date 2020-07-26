Miami Marlins grapple with a COVID-19 issue

Getty Images

As the Miami Marlins prepare to wrap up a season-opening visit to Philadelphia and to return to South Florida, the Marlins apparently have an issue with COVID-19.

Craig Mish reports that at least four Marlins players — three position players and a pitcher — will be unavailable in the coming days. The presumption is that the absences relate to positive tests for the coronavirus.

Baseball, like hockey, has opted to share no official information with the public regarding whether a player has tested positive. This lack of transparency creates a layer of secrecy that makes it difficult for media and fans to know the truth about the extent of an outbreak.

John Heyman of MLB Network reports that pitcher Jose Urena, who was due to start on Sunday, is one of the players who tested positive.

After Sunday’s game against the Phillies, the Marlins are due to host the Orioles on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are due to start training camp on Tuesday, with several days of COVID-19 testing. It will be interesting to see how many of them test positive right out of the gates.