Michael Thomas lobbies for Saints to sign Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

With training camps opening this week, Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas wants to change that.

Thomas went on Twitter Saturday, perhaps inspired by the news that the Seahawks had traded for Jamal Adams, and said the next big move in the NFL should be the Saints signing Clowney.

“Clowney to New Orleans or I don’t want to hear it,” Thomas wrote.

All has been quiet this offseason surrounding Clowney, who is coming off a core muscle injury that had some teams concerned and was limited in his ability to take team physicals by the pandemic. At some point, Clowney is likely to sign, and he may prove to be more affordable than most were expecting when he became a free agent in March. The Saints only have about $8 million in cap space, but Thomas wants them to find a way to get it done.