Patriots cut Lenzy Pipkins

Getty Images

The Patriots did some pre-camp roster trimming on Saturday.

The team announced that they have released defensive back Lenzy Pipkins. Pipkins signed with the team in February.

Pipkins entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2017 and appeared in 12 games with the team as a rookie. He was traded to the Colts in 2018, played one game for the team and then moved on to the Lions as a waiver claim. He appeared in two games for Detroit, ended the year on the Browns practice squad and was out of the league after failing to make the Browns last season.

The agreement forged by the NFL and NFLPA last week altered the size of rosters in training camp. Teams may keep 90 players until August 16 if they work in split squads, but must drop to that limit earlier if they don’t plan to work in multiple locations.