Patriots drop to 80 players ahead of training camp

NFL teams have the option of keeping 90 players on their roster through August 16 if they work in split squads at training camp, but the Patriots won’t be taking that path.

They released defensive back Lenzy Pipkins on Saturday and Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that they dispatched nine other players on Sunday. That leaves them at the new 80-man limit ahead of Tuesday’s start to camp.

Undrafted rookie quarterbacks Brian Lewerke and J'mar Smith are both on the list. They signed before the Patriots added Cam Newton to the roster and would be in line for limited work in camp as the team works to sort out if Newton or Jarrett Stidham will be leading the offense come September.

Wide receivers Isaiah Zuber, Sean Riley, and Will Hastings; safeties Adarius Pickett and Malik Gant; linebacker Kyahva Tezino and defensive tackle Courtney Wallace were also let go on Sunday.