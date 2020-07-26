Ravens waive Michael Onuoha

Getty Images

Defensive end Michael Onuoha will not be joining the Ravens at training camp this week.

The Ravens announced that they waived Onuoha on Saturday.

Onuoha signed with the Ravens last year and injured his wrist in the team’s first preseason game. He returned to the practice squad in November and signed a future contract with the team at the end of the regular season.

The move dropped them to 88 players, which leaves them with eight other moves to make to get to the 80-player limit agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA last week. They can wait until August 16 to make those cuts if they work in split squads.