Seahawks cut nine, including Joey Hunt and Branden Jackson

Getty Images

The Seahawks have begun reducing their roster closer to 80 players. They announced nine cuts Sunday.

Center Joey Hunt and defensive end Branden Jackson surprisingly were among those let go, but their departures save the team $4.26 million, according to Joe Fann of NBCSportsSeattle.com. The Seahawks have $18.7 million in cap space, per Fann.

Jackson played 36 games in three seasons, making 3.5 sacks. His release saves $2.13 million.

The Seahawks made Hunt a sixth-round choice in 2016. He appeared in 34 games with 11 starts and served as Seattle’s starting center in 2019 following Justin Britt‘s knee injury.

Hunt’s release will pit B.J. Finney and Ethan Pocic for the starting job.

Seattle also waived running back Patrick Carr, receiver Seth Dawkins, offensive guard Kahlil McKenzie, defensive back Josh Norwood, offensive guard Jordan Roos, linebacker Sutton Smith and tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson on Sunday.

The Seahawks report to camp Tuesday.