Six players from five teams placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Browns announced they have placed running back Dontrell Hilliard and safety Jovante Moffatt on reserve/COVID-19 list. Four other players from four teams also were placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday, according to the NFL transactions report.

Ravens defensive back Nigel Warrior, Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell, Cowboys receiver Jon'Vea Johnson and Chiefs receiver Aleva Hifo also now are on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to the NFL transactions list.

The road to an NFL roster just got longer for all four players, who will miss important conditioning time.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required immediately to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.