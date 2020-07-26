Titans cut six players to get to 81

Getty Images

It appears many teams don’t want to bother with keeping an extra 10 players around for a few weeks of conditioning.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, the Titans have released six players to get their roster down to 81. Teams which carry more than 80 players have to use a split-squad format during the early part of training camp.

The cuts included veteran guard Zac Kerin, who was signed this offseason. They also waived/injured running back Shaun Wilson with a non-football injury.

They also waived defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe, linebacker Nigel Harris, tight end Cole Herdman, and receiver Trevion Thompson.

Their rookies and quarterbacks reported last week, and veterans are scheduled to report Tuesday.