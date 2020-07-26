Washington releases Jeremy Vujnovich, waives Emanuel Hall

Getty Images

A couple of players found out Sunday that they will not be part of training camp with the renamed Washington Football Team this summer.

The team announced that they have released offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich and waived wide receiver Emanuel Hall. Hall was waived with a non-football injury designation.

Vujnovich signed with the team as a free agent in March. He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cardinals and started all 16 games for the Colts during the 2017 season.

Hall was undrafted out of Missouri in 2019 and spent time with the Bears and Buccaneers before ending the season on Washington’s practice squad.

Washington now has 84 players on their roster. They need to get to 80 players by Tuesday if they do not plan on working in split squads during training camp. If they do split up the team, they have until August 16 to get down to 80 players.