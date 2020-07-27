49ers place Richie James Jr. on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The 49ers announced Monday they have placed receiver Richie James Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required immediately to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

The 49ers drafted James in the seventh round in 2018.

He has played 29 games, mostly as a returner, with three starts as a receiver the past two seasons.

James has 15 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns on offense. He has averaged 23.4 yards and has scored a touchdown on 43 kickoff returns and has averaged 7.5 yards on 45 punt returns.