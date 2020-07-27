49ers sign Charlie Woerner to get draft class under contract

Getty Images

The 49ers announced Monday they have signed tight end Charlie Woerner to a four-year deal.

With the signing of their sixth-round choice, the 49ers now have all five members of their 2020 draft class under contract.

The 49ers made Woerner the 190th overall choice out of Georgia. He appeared in 54 games with 19 starts in four years with the Bulldogs.

Woerner, 22, made 34 receptions for 376 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, he started all 14 games and was co-recipient of the Frank Sinkwich Award, which is given to the toughest senior on the team.