Alex Smith expected to open camp on PUP list

Washington quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared to return to full football activity after missing more than a year due to the severe leg fractures he suffered in a 2018 game, but he’s not expected to be on the active roster right away.

According to multiple reports, Smith is likely to land on the physically unable to perform list after he takes his physical with the team on Monday. Players must be placed on the list at the start of camp and can come off of it at any time. If they remain on the list into the regular season, they must miss at least six games.

Smith won’t be allowed to practice with the team until he’s off the list, but that may not lead to him missing any practice sessions. All NFL teams will be opening camp with meetings and strength and conditioning work before practices start on the 16th day of camp. Padded practices are allowed a few days after that.

If all goes well over the next couple of weeks, Smith could come off the list in time for the start of those practices but the move would buy more time if that’s not the case.