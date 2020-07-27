Bears place rookie Artavis Pierce on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bears placed rookie running back Artavis Pierce on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Pierce signed with the Bears this year as an undrafted free agent from Oregon State. He rushed for 2,127 yards and 15 touchdowns on 366 carries and caught 74 passes for 578 yards and two touchdowns in 44 games over four seasons.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required immediately to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.