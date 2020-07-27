Bill Belichick compares Cam Newton to lacrosse star

Getty Images

Bill Belichick has not held a press conference since the Patriots signed veteran quarterback Cam Newton. But the Patriots coach was asked about his new quarterback while watching the Premier Lacrosse League.

Belichick, an avid lacrosse fan, joined NBC Sports’ broadcast of Saturday’s PLL matchup between the Whipsnakes and Redwoods. He compared Newton to Redwoods star Myles Jones.

“Cam Newton looks like Myles Jones to me,” Belichick said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “He’s fast. He’s big. He’d be a tough guy to match up against. He could run by them.

“He could run through those stick checks, and he’d have a tough — with the stick work — a tough overhand shot, so I think those tall, long guys really have a big advantage of being able to change the angle of their shots and still be able to run through some guys.”

Jones, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2016 Major League Lacrosse draft, is listed at 6 foot 5, 260 pounds. Newton, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft, stands 6 foot 5, 245 pounds.