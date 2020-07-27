Bills cut Ray-Ray McCloud, Garrett McGhin

Getty Images

The Bills are beginning to reduce the roster to move toward 80 players.

The team announced Monday it has released receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III and offensive lineman Garrett McGhin.

The Bills drafted McCloud in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

In 2018, McCloud played 10 games and made five receptions for 36 yards. McCloud was signed back to the Bills’ practice squad in October 2019 after the Panthers waived him. He signed a futures deal with the Bills on Jan. 6.

McGhin originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent but spent part of the 2019 season with the Panthers. The Bills signed him in April after Carolina waived him.

The Bills now have 86 players on their roster. Per COVID-19 adjustments to the CBA, all rosters must be reduced to no more than 80 players by Aug. 16.