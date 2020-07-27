Bills place Isaiah Brown on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bills placed rookie defensive back Isaiah Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the league transactions report.

The league now lists 24 players from 14 teams on the list.

Brown signed as an undrafted free agent out of Florida International. He made 12 starts last season as a senior, making 44 tackles and seven pass breakups.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required immediately to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.