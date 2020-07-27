Broncos cut eight players

Getty Images

The Broncos are almost down to the 80-player limit mandated by last week’s alterations to the Collective Bargaining Agreement after parting ways with eight players on Monday.

One of the eight was defensive lineman Joel Heath. Heath was claimed off of waivers in December and re-signed with the team in March.

Heath had 34 tackles and three sacks in 32 games for the Texans between 2016 and 2019.

The Broncos also waived defensive back Kahani Smith, quarterback Riley Neal, linebacker Tre' Crawford, wide receiver Kelvin McKnight, running back Khalfani Muhammad, defensive back Shakial Taylor and center Nico Falah.

All 32 teams may keep more than 80 players as training camp gets underway, but they must practice in split squads if they have more than 80 on hand. However they choose to run practice, all teams must get down to the 80-player limit by August 16.