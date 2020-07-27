Bucs place third-rounder Ke’Shawn Vaughn on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Buccaneers placed third-round choice Ke'Shawn Vaughn on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the team announced.

The running back is expected to have a role on the offense, supplementing Ronald Jones in the backfield.

Vaughn played his final two seasons at Vanderbilt after beginning his collegiate career at the University of Illinois. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his two seasons with the Commodores, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and scoring 24 total touchdowns.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required immediately to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.