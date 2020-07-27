Caleb Brantley becomes first player to take “high-risk” opt out

Getty Images

Washington defensive lineman Caleb Brantley has become the first NFL player to take the “high-risk” opt out, according to the NFL transactions report.

Five other players — Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, Seahawks offensive lineman Chance Warmack, Ravens returner De'Anthony Thomas, Patriots fullback Danny Vitale and Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif — are voluntarily opting out of the 2020 season.

High-risk opt outs receive a $350,000 stipend with no offset and an accrued/credited season. But, like the voluntary opt out, the contract tolls.

Voluntary opt outs receive a $150,000 stipend as a salary advance on their contract for 2021 and no accrued season.

Brantley re-signed with Washington in March, getting a one-year, $750,000 contract.

He has spent the past two seasons with Washington but played only eight games because of injuries, including an ankle issue that limited him to one game in 2019.

The Browns made him a sixth-round choice in 2017, and he played 12 games with one start for Cleveland.