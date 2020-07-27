Chiefs waive a pair of players

Getty Images

The Chiefs became one of the first teams to place a player on the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday and they also made a handful of other roster moves.

The league’s daily transaction report shows that they waived defensive back Javaris Davis and wide receiver Cody White. Both were waived with non-football injury designations. They also put cornerback BoPete Keyes on the non-football injury list and wide receiver Aleva Hifo was the player who landed on the COVID-19 list.

Davis, Hifo and White were both signed after going undrafted in April. Keyes was a seventh-round pick.

The Chiefs have more moves to make if they want to get down to 80 players by Tuesday. If not, they’ll work in split squads until they do or until the August 16 deadline for all teams to get down to that limit.