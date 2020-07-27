Cody Latimer placed on Commissioner Exempt list

Getty Images

The NFL has placed Washington receiver Cody Latimer on the Commissioner Exempt list, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports.

It follows news that Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar also will begin training camp on the exempt list.

The players are paid, but they can’t play or practice until the NFL removes them from the list.

Latimer, 27, appeared in a Colorado court via phone on Friday on charges related to his arrest in May on suspicion of assault and illegal discharge of a gun. Latimer is prohibited from having contact with the victims or visiting the apartment complex where the alleged May assault occurred.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Latimer, a 2014 second-round draft pick of the Broncos, played in Denver for four seasons and then two more years with the Giants. He signed in Washington this offseason.